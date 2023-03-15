Previous
Catcins of populus by haskar
Photo 2124

Catcins of populus

Despite the cold, spring has already settled in. Soon there will be white seeds of poplar and sneezing everywhere.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
That is just beautiful!
March 15th, 2023  
Barb ace
Marvelous macro!
March 15th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how gorgeous!
March 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
