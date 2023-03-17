Previous
Next
Sunset over the Vistula river by haskar
Photo 2126

Sunset over the Vistula river

17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
582% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and love the silhouettes of the delicate grasses-fav
March 17th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful favourite
March 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic pic! Love the layers and the grass silhouettes
March 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
You certainly have some beautiful places to roam and shoot. This included!
March 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
March 17th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous sunset, so peaceful
March 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
March 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
Gorgeous peaceful scene. fav.
March 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise