The road to the west by haskar
Photo 2127

The road to the west

18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Heather ace
Love the atmosphere you have created with this shot! And I love how the dark opens up to the light at the end of the road! Fav
March 18th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Walking toward the light
March 18th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
I love this. Instant Fav.
March 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Great leading line to the beautiful light
March 18th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely trail!
March 18th, 2023  
Lin ace
Love the leading line - a little mystery.
March 18th, 2023  
