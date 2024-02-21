Previous
The old barn by haskar
Photo 2460

The old barn

I found this old barn by a river in a flood plain. It was hidden in thick thickets and I only saw it from the other side. I guess it's still used.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Christine Sztukowski ace
It's a wonderful story that this photo tells
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Neat find! A lovely rustic capture.
February 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great find!
February 21st, 2024  
