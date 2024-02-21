Sign up
Previous
Photo 2460
The old barn
I found this old barn by a river in a flood plain. It was hidden in thick thickets and I only saw it from the other side. I guess it's still used.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2993
photos
258
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st February 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
barn
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It's a wonderful story that this photo tells
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Neat find! A lovely rustic capture.
February 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great find!
February 21st, 2024
