Previous
Photo 2461
The iron rose
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
7
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2995
photos
258
followers
224
following
674% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd February 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
art
,
rose
,
metalwork
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful. Fav
February 22nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
So special, love the tones.
February 22nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice image!
February 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
Love the gold and silver furls of the petals and your soft dof! Fav
February 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful image ! fav
February 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super
February 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous image!
February 22nd, 2024
