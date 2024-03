A cemetery of old oaks.

First bike trip this year. At first, it was supposed to be short and easy. It was different. I saw a lot of fallen trees on the road. These are old oak trees. They had been growing here for 200-300 years and were beautiful. We have had a drought for several years and the groundwater level has significantly decreased. These beautiful trees are withering. They die standing until a strong wind comes and blows them over.