Photo 2484
Just a little light
Taken on Friday on the side of a forest road. Saturday was a lovely and unexpected evening with friends.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
spring
,
close-up
,
fungi
Annie D
ace
beautiful soft
March 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How beautifully shown.
March 17th, 2024
