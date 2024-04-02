Previous
Fresh maple leaves by haskar
Photo 2499

Fresh maple leaves

Rainy and windy day, but warm. And everything around looks wonderful.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Karen ace
I love the green sprightly freshness of this photo! And all the branches and everything in the background. So beautiful.
April 2nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
So pretty
April 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
April 2nd, 2024  
