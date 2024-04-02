Sign up
Previous
Photo 2499
Fresh maple leaves
Rainy and windy day, but warm. And everything around looks wonderful.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3044
photos
257
followers
223
following
684% complete
View this month »
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
2nd April 2024 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
spring
,
maple
,
high-key
Karen
ace
I love the green sprightly freshness of this photo! And all the branches and everything in the background. So beautiful.
April 2nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
So pretty
April 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
April 2nd, 2024
