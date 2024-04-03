Sign up
Photo 2500
Rakes and watering cans
Utility corner at the Evangelical cemetery in Warsaw. This cemetery was established in 1792. Back then, even the sink was beautifully made.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
b&w
,
sink
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful selection of tools needed in a cemetery , Beautifully portrayed in sepia ! fav
April 3rd, 2024
