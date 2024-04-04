Sign up
Previous
Photo 2501
Bud bursting
It is fascinating to watch the buds burst and the leaves and flowers emerge.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
4th April 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bud
,
close-up
,
colour
Mags
ace
Ooo! Lovely details and textures.
April 4th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
Ah, the hope of spring
April 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - the sign of Spring ! fav
April 4th, 2024
