Clouds by haskar
Clouds

It was like this only for a moment. Then the sun hid behind a thin layer of cirrostratus and a blurry stain remained.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful light and capture
April 5th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Love it 😻
April 5th, 2024  
Louise
Very atmospheric
April 5th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh beautiful
April 5th, 2024  
