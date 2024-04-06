Previous
Young hornbeam leaves by haskar
Young hornbeam leaves

Hornbeam is a European tree. It is very sociable and especially likes the proximity of oak and beech trees. The hornbeam is a prolific seeder and around the old trees growes there are dense thickets of young trees.
6th April 2024

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
