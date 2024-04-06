Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2503
Young hornbeam leaves
Hornbeam is a European tree. It is very sociable and especially likes the proximity of oak and beech trees. The hornbeam is a prolific seeder and around the old trees growes there are dense thickets of young trees.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3048
photos
258
followers
223
following
685% complete
View this month »
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th April 2024 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
spring
,
close-up
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close