Spring in the meadows

I went to the Bug River. There is a lot going on in the oxbow lakes in spring. Birds migrating to the northeast rest here. There are also many species of birds that breed here. And knowing all this, I didn't take a large lens with me. Well, we do with what we have!

This is a lapwing. Lapwings choose wet meadows and pastures in the valleys of large rivers to breed. Most of the herd was quite far from the road, hidden in the short grass. This guy was a guard. He waded carefully, observing the area and, in case of danger, trying to drive away the danger.