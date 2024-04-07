Previous
Spring in the meadows by haskar
Spring in the meadows

I went to the Bug River. There is a lot going on in the oxbow lakes in spring. Birds migrating to the northeast rest here. There are also many species of birds that breed here. And knowing all this, I didn't take a large lens with me. Well, we do with what we have!
This is a lapwing. Lapwings choose wet meadows and pastures in the valleys of large rivers to breed. Most of the herd was quite far from the road, hidden in the short grass. This guy was a guard. He waded carefully, observing the area and, in case of danger, trying to drive away the danger.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diana ace
I love this lone bird, so beautiful and different to our lapwings.
Such wonderful layers with the flowers in between.
April 8th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful creature and habitat
April 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wet and watery ! Poor bird , looking for a dry spot in the start of the breeding season !
April 8th, 2024  
Christina ace
I love this shot of the bird in its habitat, esp the layers of flowers.
April 8th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous layers, colours and then the sharp focussed bird! Fabulous
April 8th, 2024  
Bec ace
Lovely yellows in their layers. Looks like a peaceful place.
April 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 8th, 2024  
