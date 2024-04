Crazy day

Yesterday I was absent. In the morning I received information that my mother had a hemorrhage and was being taken to hospital. Of course, I went to the hospital and was with my mother. Her condition was good but she had to stay in the hospital. I stayed too. Mom really likes it when I read to her. I wanted to read something light to her and in the e-book I had Le petit Nicolas by Goscinny. This was a great read for this time. Sorry I'm not commenting now but I'm too tired right now.