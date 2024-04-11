The living fossil

This is fertile shoot of horsetail.
Found in the meadows by the river. In the morning I went on a bicycle trip. It was supposed to be short, but the weather was wonderful and I stayed until the evening. Unfortunately, there are already mosquitoes, a month earlier than usual.
ps - edited to add: is Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever showing up in your area? Mauritius has always had a few cases of Dengue in summer, but this year the disease has soared. It’s a perplexing problematic virus. My husband has it, and I can see why an alternate name for it is break-bone fever.