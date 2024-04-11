Previous
The living fossil by haskar
The living fossil

This is fertile shoot of horsetail.
Found in the meadows by the river. In the morning I went on a bicycle trip. It was supposed to be short, but the weather was wonderful and I stayed until the evening. Unfortunately, there are already mosquitoes, a month earlier than usual.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Karen ace
Love the detail and the gorgeous background! Very awesome capture.

ps - edited to add: is Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever showing up in your area? Mauritius has always had a few cases of Dengue in summer, but this year the disease has soared. It’s a perplexing problematic virus. My husband has it, and I can see why an alternate name for it is break-bone fever.
April 12th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a beautiful image. Fav
April 12th, 2024  
