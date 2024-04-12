Sign up
Photo 2509
Riparian forest in spring
Taken during yesterday's hike. Only today I was able to look through them.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
spring
,
forest
,
colour
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful scene!
April 13th, 2024
