Photo 2510
White on white
I went to the Botanical Garden to see the blooming magnolias. As always, it's a stunning sight.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th April 2024 11:05am
Tags
flower
spring
magnolia
blooming
