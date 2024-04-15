Sign up
Photo 2512
Photo 2512
The eye-catching
This bush was hidden in deep shadow. Only a few leaves were illuminated by a ray of sunlight.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th April 2024 2:18pm
Tags
light
,
leaf
,
close-up
,
shape
,
textures
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, with such beautiful details and backlighting.
April 16th, 2024
JackieR
ace
So well spotted and what a fabulous photo
April 16th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Awesome capture Fav
April 16th, 2024
