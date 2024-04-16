Previous
The ant by haskar
The ant

Spotted dead-nettle is already blooming. Its flowers are pollinated by butterflies and bumblebees, and the seeds are spread by ants.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
Diana ace
A wonderful capture with beautiful bokeh and photobombers, interesting narrative too.
April 17th, 2024  
Christina ace
Wonderful shot
April 17th, 2024  
