Photo 2513
Photo 2513
The ant
Spotted dead-nettle is already blooming. Its flowers are pollinated by butterflies and bumblebees, and the seeds are spread by ants.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
2
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3059
photos
257
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th April 2024 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
spring
,
close-up
,
ant
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture with beautiful bokeh and photobombers, interesting narrative too.
April 17th, 2024
Christina
ace
Wonderful shot
April 17th, 2024
