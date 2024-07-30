Warsaw

I don't know why but they keep building new office buildings. I liked how they took the old house apart down to the walls and incorporated it into the new skyscraper. I wanted to get closer to get a shot of the old walls forming a frame and the new one inside. Unfortunately, they dug a huge hole in the ground right next door and I had to change the plan. The old house next door is important to me. Will they tear it down or use its old elevation? My father was born in this house on the third floor on April 1, 1927 and spent his childhood here.