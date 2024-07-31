Previous
Sunset on the oxbow lake by haskar
Photo 2619

Sunset on the oxbow lake

It was wonderful. But right after taking this shot I had to jump on my bike and catch the last train to Warsaw. I made it!
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diana ace
How magical this is, such a stunning capture of this beautiful scenery and sunset.
August 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 1st, 2024  
