Previous
Photo 2637
Atropa belladonna
A shrub with an inconspicuous appearance and beautiful flowers. The entire plant is poisonous, although it was once used in folk medicine. It all depends on the dose and method of use.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
plant
,
flower
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture of this poisonous fellow!
August 19th, 2024
