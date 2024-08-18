Previous
Atropa belladonna by haskar
Atropa belladonna

A shrub with an inconspicuous appearance and beautiful flowers. The entire plant is poisonous, although it was once used in folk medicine. It all depends on the dose and method of use.
haskar

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture of this poisonous fellow!
August 19th, 2024  
