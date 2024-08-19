Sign up
Photo 2638
Is it autumn already?
There were heavy rains tonight and of course everything is flooded. The birds have flown south, the leaves are falling and the apples are delicious.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
apple
,
drops
,
pov
