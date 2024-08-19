Previous
Is it autumn already? by haskar
Is it autumn already?

There were heavy rains tonight and of course everything is flooded. The birds have flown south, the leaves are falling and the apples are delicious.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

haskar

