The fish pond

We have another heat wave. I like the weather forecasters' wordplay. They called what is currently a heat bubble. Well, it is indeed cool and humid around but here is scorching hot. Like every Tuesday, I spent it at my mother's and then I rode my bike to the nearby fish ponds. I was a bit late because most of the water was already in the shade, but I still managed to capture this nice family in the sun. The plant in the foreground is called the amphibious knotweed.