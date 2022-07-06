Previous
6: Snail's eye view by haskar
6: Snail's eye view

I tried to take a shot in a time when there is no traffic. Despite this, as many as three gentlemen absolutely wanted to help me. The gentlemen thought that I fainted when I was kneeling with my nose to the ground.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

haskar

Dianne
Ha - people just don’t understand the lengths we go to to get our images!
July 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that made me smile! I love this image.
July 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh !! this made me smile , , but good you could get down so low ! Great pov for the snail , but hope the traffic did not squash it !! ha !!
July 7th, 2022  
Shanne
that's a great image and it's so difficult to do mad things like lie on the ground to get a good shot when there are people around
July 7th, 2022  
