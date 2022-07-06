Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
265 / 365
6: Snail's eye view
I tried to take a shot in a time when there is no traffic. Despite this, as many as three gentlemen absolutely wanted to help me. The gentlemen thought that I fainted when I was kneeling with my nose to the ground.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2197
photos
246
followers
224
following
72% complete
View this month »
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Latest from all albums
1871
262
263
1872
264
1873
265
1874
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th July 2022 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
pov
,
make-30-2022
Dianne
Ha - people just don’t understand the lengths we go to to get our images!
July 7th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that made me smile! I love this image.
July 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh !! this made me smile , , but good you could get down so low ! Great pov for the snail , but hope the traffic did not squash it !! ha !!
July 7th, 2022
Shanne
that's a great image and it's so difficult to do mad things like lie on the ground to get a good shot when there are people around
July 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close