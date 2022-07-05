Previous
Next
5: Abstract by haskar
264 / 365

5: Abstract

A little hint. This is a close-up of a copper bas-relief.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. It's lovely.
July 6th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
That is great. I would not have guessed without the hint.
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise