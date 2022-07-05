Sign up
264 / 365
5: Abstract
A little hint. This is a close-up of a copper bas-relief.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
abstract
,
make-30-2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. It's lovely.
July 6th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
That is great. I would not have guessed without the hint.
July 6th, 2022
