Tree Line

I took an hour out to deliberately get a capture for the day - my camera's first pictures for 2020. I had thought that the start of the day would bring more reward and I stepped out of the house hopeful of capturing some of the sweet singing birds that had cheered me yesterday.



The grey puddled day presented itself with an additional kick of coldness which took me by surprise. In the absence of much inspiration, I stood and stared at the puddle at the end of the road on my way back. So atleast there were a few captures on my camera to contemplate and manipulate when I got back.



For this, I was thankful.



Birds seen but not singing sweetly: cormorant, heron, blackbird, Canada goose, mallard, gull, swan, Embden geese. I did manage one photo with a goose and two mallards, but it didn't make the cut!