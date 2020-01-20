Previous
Take a seat by helenhall
Take a seat

As the 'river' expanded over the flood plain as far as the boating lake and to the real river beyond, it became difficult to tell where the true course of the water should run. I was thankful for the obvious prompts of the trees and the benches, the lampposts and the litter bins that told me I was on the right sight of the very deep water.

When I say 'river' I refer to a diverted course that the Victorians created to steer the water and create a showcase Embankment. So whilst we all take our Sunday afternoon stroll along the Embankment, the real river lies 100s of meters beyond.
Helen Jane

Photo Details

