Shaw's mantlepiece by helenhall
Photo 1416

Shaw's mantlepiece

I am adding this record shot of George Bernard Shaw's mantlepiece in the dining room of his home, and hoping to squeeze it into the still life category.

What a fascinating return trip we had to Shaw's Corner on Saturday. Just one week after our aborted attempt to visit, in compensation for the mix up, we were given VIP treatment - our own guided tour ahead of opening hours and tea and cakes with the staff. National Trust more than made up for their error.

The fascination in this photo, is the line up of portraits of people Shaw admired. The mantlepiece display includes:

Gandhi
Felix Dzerzhinsky - founder of Soviet Secret Police
Lenin
Stalin
Impersario Florenz Ziegfeld
and Ibsen.

I learned so much about George Bernard Shaw and am left intrigued as to how his views all held together.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
