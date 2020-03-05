On the Alert

The camera actually came out today, Hurrah!



All it needed was the determination to set out for work by foot with five minutes to spare - rather than the usual five minutes late, for me to purposefully place my camera at the ready in my pocket rather than in my bag on my back, and for this heron to be kind enough to choose a spot on the path side of the boating lake from which to observe and wait.



I have some more conventional straight shots, but rather liked the implied movement here with the slight twist of the head as the heron sensed a threat of disturbance, most likely from a nearby dog.



You have to admire the camouflage effect here with the match of the chosen environment to the colouration of the bird - although in actual fact, a bird that size is rather difficult to hide.