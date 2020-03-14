Previous
And breathe by helenhall
And breathe

Feeling in need of escape from accelerating alarm, myself, husband and son decided to take time out in some nearby woods on Saturday morning. Fresh air, exercise, and no invasion of news and social media.

Just what was needed.
Helen Jane

@helenhall
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
Love this!
March 15th, 2020  
