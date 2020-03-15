Sign up
Photo 1426
Closing in
Well I am glad I made it out for a walk yesterday, because today it would seem that there is no escaping the impact of covid-19.
It is not that I believe that I have it, but with the arrival of a barking cough today, I am obliged to self isolate for a week according to government instructions.
So now, I fluctuate between worrying about all those people I have been in contact with over the last week or so, and feeling a complete fraud for isolating when I don't feel ill.
Damned if you do, and damned if you don't.
All set up with laptop and Microsoft team for working from home from tomorrow.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
8
2
1
365
DMC-TZ80
14th March 2020 11:05am
Tags
sharpenhoe
Jane Armstrong
ace
It all seems so very surreal. Overkill? Scaremongering? At the end of the day we can only comply with common sense and the ability to do best by others. A good opportunity to do all those household jobs we have been meaning to do. Keep well x
March 15th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
It's a strange time, isn't it. Good luck with the home working.
March 15th, 2020
