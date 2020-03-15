Closing in

Well I am glad I made it out for a walk yesterday, because today it would seem that there is no escaping the impact of covid-19.



It is not that I believe that I have it, but with the arrival of a barking cough today, I am obliged to self isolate for a week according to government instructions.



So now, I fluctuate between worrying about all those people I have been in contact with over the last week or so, and feeling a complete fraud for isolating when I don't feel ill.



Damned if you do, and damned if you don't.



All set up with laptop and Microsoft team for working from home from tomorrow.