Isolation 1 by helenhall
Photo 1427

Isolation 1

At the start of the day, things are still feeling deceptively normal. Yes, I have read more and more concerning news of COVID-19 world wide, I have experienced the empty supermarket shelves, I have started to feel the need for closer and more regular links with my close friends and family. And now, I am in isolation, on account of a simple cough.

Whilst I am quite capable of working myself into a stew, life's experiences have taught me that worrying achieves nothing. And that I do have a degree of control over how much I let things take over my thoughts.

So I settle down to work on my laptop. I don't usually work from home, but it is not unprecedented, nothing feels too strange about that.

But as a two hour team meeting over a web cam link concludes, it hits. The whole direction of my efforts at work will change for the foreseeable future. My priorities are different. And for now, everything is COVID-19 related. There is to be no escape from the sea of hype and hysteria that envelopes me on social media.

By evening, I listen in to the Prime Minister's briefing. Everything changes again. I let my husband know that on account of my minor cough, he too has to be isolated. And it is not 7 days, but 14 days. Our fathers, who live alone in their late 80s are now to stay at home - we can not visit them - and their grasp of technology will leave them wanting.

Everything starts to feel uncomfortable, but still this crisis feels like a book script. The virus is not yet real in our lives - only the consequences of it. We spend the evening unpicking our social engagements and other commitments for the next fortnight.

No one knows what lies ahead.


16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Helen Jane

Maggiemae ace
You surely would not have to isolate unless you had contact with another coronavirus victim? They won't test anybody here unless all the facts are there!

This is a midnight madness picture - all the more fun!
March 17th, 2020  
