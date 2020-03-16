Isolation 1

At the start of the day, things are still feeling deceptively normal. Yes, I have read more and more concerning news of COVID-19 world wide, I have experienced the empty supermarket shelves, I have started to feel the need for closer and more regular links with my close friends and family. And now, I am in isolation, on account of a simple cough.



Whilst I am quite capable of working myself into a stew, life's experiences have taught me that worrying achieves nothing. And that I do have a degree of control over how much I let things take over my thoughts.



So I settle down to work on my laptop. I don't usually work from home, but it is not unprecedented, nothing feels too strange about that.



But as a two hour team meeting over a web cam link concludes, it hits. The whole direction of my efforts at work will change for the foreseeable future. My priorities are different. And for now, everything is COVID-19 related. There is to be no escape from the sea of hype and hysteria that envelopes me on social media.



By evening, I listen in to the Prime Minister's briefing. Everything changes again. I let my husband know that on account of my minor cough, he too has to be isolated. And it is not 7 days, but 14 days. Our fathers, who live alone in their late 80s are now to stay at home - we can not visit them - and their grasp of technology will leave them wanting.



Everything starts to feel uncomfortable, but still this crisis feels like a book script. The virus is not yet real in our lives - only the consequences of it. We spend the evening unpicking our social engagements and other commitments for the next fortnight.



No one knows what lies ahead.





