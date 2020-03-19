Isolation 4

Spent way too much time online in a spaghetti splat of emails, phone calls, whatsapp messages, messenger and facebook.



And discovered zoom.



Feeling overconnected.



Did they say isolation?



Oh, and these arrived. 💐 Thank you my O 😘







That was yesterday. Not a minute spare to even post or stick my head out of the front door.



This has become a crazy crazy world. Hope all are safe and well.