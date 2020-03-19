Sign up
Photo 1430
Isolation 4
Spent way too much time online in a spaghetti splat of emails, phone calls, whatsapp messages, messenger and facebook.
And discovered zoom.
Feeling overconnected.
Did they say isolation?
Oh, and these arrived. 💐 Thank you my O 😘
That was yesterday. Not a minute spare to even post or stick my head out of the front door.
This has become a crazy crazy world. Hope all are safe and well.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
19th March 2020 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
isolation
,
covid-19
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and commentary of your day. Such scary times for everyone, keep well 😊
March 20th, 2020
