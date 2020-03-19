Previous
Isolation 4 by helenhall
Isolation 4

Spent way too much time online in a spaghetti splat of emails, phone calls, whatsapp messages, messenger and facebook.

And discovered zoom.

Feeling overconnected.

Did they say isolation?

Oh, and these arrived. 💐 Thank you my O 😘



That was yesterday. Not a minute spare to even post or stick my head out of the front door.

This has become a crazy crazy world. Hope all are safe and well.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Diana ace
Lovely shot and commentary of your day. Such scary times for everyone, keep well 😊
March 20th, 2020  
