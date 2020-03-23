8 Space

I completely forgot to take a photograph today. When I was in our small untendered garden, for 10 mins at lunch time, working through my lower limb rehab exercises I looked up at the sky and the blossom above my head, and I composed a photograph. When I walked up and down our side path, feeling like a prisoner let out for exercise in the yard, I looked ahead, beyond the garden gate, to the thick white blossom on the tree across the road, and considered how I might best photograph that from a distance.



By the time I had completed the exercise, I had forgotten about the photographs.



It is hard to believe that two weeks ago today, I was with Dad at Chirk Castle. The first cases of coronavirus were just beginning to appear in the UK. There was no social distancing guidance but a simple instruction to keep washing hands.



It was a dull Monday, and there were so few of us at Chirk Castle that it would have been difficult to gather as a group, or be too close to anyone other than your own household.



Right now, we are doing a lot of thinking about space. Keeping the right space between people, finding space in the house to take a conference call uninterrupted, and without revealing too much clutter in the background! space to exercise, space to be alone, and spaces to dream of visiting once again.



The highlight was space outdoors at our hitherto rarely used table and chairs, to snatch a quick lunch together in the sunshine.