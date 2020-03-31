Sign up
Photo 1442
16, solitary
There is a solitary daisy in the middle of our garden. It has no companions yet shines cheerily and seems content to be alone.
Today is my 16th day of being at home apart from the occasional solitary walk. It does help to be able to step outdoors even if just for a few minutes each day.
Perhaps, tomorrow, I will venture further.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
31st March 2020 12:00pm
