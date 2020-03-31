Previous
16, solitary by helenhall
Photo 1442

16, solitary

There is a solitary daisy in the middle of our garden. It has no companions yet shines cheerily and seems content to be alone.

Today is my 16th day of being at home apart from the occasional solitary walk. It does help to be able to step outdoors even if just for a few minutes each day.

Perhaps, tomorrow, I will venture further.

31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
