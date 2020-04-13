29, forget me not

I'm posting this lest I forget that the long bank holiday was spent at home, with project bluebell to keep us occupied. As a bit of light relief from project bluebell, I spent a less significant amount of time removing the pretty little forget me nots from our vegetable patch.



I say vegetable patch - in fact the last time it saw vegetables was when we grew carrots with my youngest who was about 8 at the time.



I couldn't resist leaving a patch of these pretty blue flowers in front of our compost bin. As for the bluebells, they must go. Bluebells belong in the woods and under the trees and only the native ones. The ones we have in our garden are like a virus and must be eradicated. So far, we have filled about a dozen garden waste bags with extracted bluebells, and we only have a small garden.



So we now can see the shape of our garden once more, and there is a lot of bare earth to fill. I have some bedding plants arriving - hopefully by the weekend. This period of enforced isolation may yet have me interested in maintaining the garden.