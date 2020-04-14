30, welcoming the morning

There are a number of habits that I am trying to get established in this new normal. I have always loved the idea of early morning walks but when it came to it, my body has refused point blank to be persuaded out of bed a minute earlier than required to get myself to work on time.



But now, when I awake around 6 am, the first thing that hits me is the strangeness of the circumstances we are in and it is not so easy to fall back into a slumber. So I am training myself to leap out of bed, make tea and then go walking before breakfast.



This has been so rewarding. Only this morning it was cloudly, so I am posting another picture from my walk out on Easter morning.