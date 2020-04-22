Sign up
Photo 1464
36, simple pleasures
After I stopped complaining to myself and started to appreciate the simple things around me, I managed to take a few photos that I like, and so here is another from yesterday.
Take care everyone - I hope you are finding things to lift your spirits.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1830
photos
135
followers
76
following
401% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
21st April 2020 6:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
