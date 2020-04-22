Previous
Next
36, simple pleasures by helenhall
Photo 1464

36, simple pleasures

After I stopped complaining to myself and started to appreciate the simple things around me, I managed to take a few photos that I like, and so here is another from yesterday.

Take care everyone - I hope you are finding things to lift your spirits.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise