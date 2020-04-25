40, first marigold

The bedding plants that we managed to order online arrived last week and so we have spent time at the weekend putting them into place in the garden.



After 30 years of having a garden, it is the first time I have ever done this!



The hanging baskets have been dug out of hte garden outhouse too and given a new lease of life. I am looking forward to some vibrant displays.



Must remember to do the watering.