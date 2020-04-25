Sign up
Photo 1467
40, first marigold
The bedding plants that we managed to order online arrived last week and so we have spent time at the weekend putting them into place in the garden.
After 30 years of having a garden, it is the first time I have ever done this!
The hanging baskets have been dug out of hte garden outhouse too and given a new lease of life. I am looking forward to some vibrant displays.
Must remember to do the watering.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
