41, at the lock

Instead of a morning walk, today we took a bike ride. There is a cycle track from near our home out to Sandy locks and it made for a very acceptable form of exercise at 7 am. As we returned, it was getting a bit busy for my liking.



We paused at the locks and got off our bikes for 10 mins hoping that a half way break would be acceptable.



Home for breakfast and a host of online Sunday activities, with some further digging in the gardens on what promises to be the last of the sunny days for a while.