41, at the lock by helenhall
Photo 1468

41, at the lock

Instead of a morning walk, today we took a bike ride. There is a cycle track from near our home out to Sandy locks and it made for a very acceptable form of exercise at 7 am. As we returned, it was getting a bit busy for my liking.

We paused at the locks and got off our bikes for 10 mins hoping that a half way break would be acceptable.

Home for breakfast and a host of online Sunday activities, with some further digging in the gardens on what promises to be the last of the sunny days for a while.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
402% complete

