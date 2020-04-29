44, Open

It is a sign that you don't often see nowadays. Barely anything is open and we are already wondering how we will adjust when places are open again. Will our trips out be dominated by fear for months to come? Will retail and leisure places open up only to have to close again in a continuous cycle? So much we don't know about these "unprecedented times" yet.



I do know that my work inbox is very much open and is keeping me a little too busy for my own comfort this week.



This was taken at the Willington locks on Sunday morning last week, my last venture out until this morning.

