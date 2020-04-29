Previous
Next
44, Open by helenhall
Photo 1471

44, Open

It is a sign that you don't often see nowadays. Barely anything is open and we are already wondering how we will adjust when places are open again. Will our trips out be dominated by fear for months to come? Will retail and leisure places open up only to have to close again in a continuous cycle? So much we don't know about these "unprecedented times" yet.

I do know that my work inbox is very much open and is keeping me a little too busy for my own comfort this week.

This was taken at the Willington locks on Sunday morning last week, my last venture out until this morning.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise