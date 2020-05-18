Previous
63, a ray of sunshine by helenhall
Photo 1490

63, a ray of sunshine

I like the patterns in the central disk of this daisy growing in our lawn. She may be a garden pest, but unlike yesterday's visitor, she is welcome to stay.

Her rays reach out like those of the sun to bring cheer to the day, a bright spot amidst the gloom.

Whilst I have been struggling with health over the past week, today I heard back that I am Covid free. Due to having enrolled on a symptom tracker research project, and reported my symptoms, I was asked to take a test.

Now that I know I am clear of the virus, I can go back out for walks and look forward to a long bank holiday weekend with at least a certain amount of freedom to roam.
