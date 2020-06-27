Sign up
Photo 1529
Blue bottles and lavender
They have undergone a transformation for no purpose whatsoever other than a diversion from matters requiring more thought.
The two blue bottles have been sitting on a garden bench outside Dad's kitchen for many a year, in amongst an assortment of plants, abandoned jam jars and other random bits and pieces.
I have spent a precious week with Dad, his health took a turn for the worse and he can no longer be on his own. It has been pretty intensive and without down time.
As I intend to return again in two weeks time, the weeks at home will be intensive too, as I try to squeeze three weeks of work into two.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1927
photos
138
followers
77
following
418% complete
View this month »
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
27th June 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
judith deacon
ace
Love your processing it makes and intriguing image. Sorry to hear about your Dad and the additional stresses this puts on you at this time. I hope you manage to enjoy the time you spend with him, so precious.
June 28th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I've got some bluebottles too - never thought of this transformation! Very effective!
June 28th, 2020
