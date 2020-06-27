Blue bottles and lavender

They have undergone a transformation for no purpose whatsoever other than a diversion from matters requiring more thought.



The two blue bottles have been sitting on a garden bench outside Dad's kitchen for many a year, in amongst an assortment of plants, abandoned jam jars and other random bits and pieces.



I have spent a precious week with Dad, his health took a turn for the worse and he can no longer be on his own. It has been pretty intensive and without down time.



As I intend to return again in two weeks time, the weeks at home will be intensive too, as I try to squeeze three weeks of work into two.



