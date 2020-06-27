Previous
Blue bottles and lavender by helenhall
Photo 1529

Blue bottles and lavender

They have undergone a transformation for no purpose whatsoever other than a diversion from matters requiring more thought.

The two blue bottles have been sitting on a garden bench outside Dad's kitchen for many a year, in amongst an assortment of plants, abandoned jam jars and other random bits and pieces.

I have spent a precious week with Dad, his health took a turn for the worse and he can no longer be on his own. It has been pretty intensive and without down time.

As I intend to return again in two weeks time, the weeks at home will be intensive too, as I try to squeeze three weeks of work into two.

ace
judith deacon ace
Love your processing it makes and intriguing image. Sorry to hear about your Dad and the additional stresses this puts on you at this time. I hope you manage to enjoy the time you spend with him, so precious.
June 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I've got some bluebottles too - never thought of this transformation! Very effective!
June 28th, 2020  
