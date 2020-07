Burdoned ...

... or so this flower seems with its heavy load of rain causing a downcast look. But the buds are bright and fresh enough, awaiting brighter days ahead.



And so, this day too, I have been burdened with my email account having been hacked into, the aftermath of which has occupied me and kept me away from here these last couple of days. But I am hoping that I am nearing a conclusion of this particular trouble and look forward to some more restful days ahead.



This rose, again from my father's garden.