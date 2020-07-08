Previous
Next
Heading for Trouble by helenhall
Photo 1538

Heading for Trouble

Two years ago I attempted to follow the 52 weeks of self portraits challenge, which got me into all sorts of tricky situations and uncomfortable positions.

I found myself searching through the folder of self portraits today, when I quickly needed to upload a photo on a new discussion forum which was work related. After considering various options, I played safe and went with a straight head shot.

But when it came to having nothing to post again today, I decided to see how difficult it might be to emulate the style of Tommy Ingberg as this is the current artist challenge.

Well as you can see, there is some way yet to go on this. But it was fun anyway!
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George
Fascinating and effective.
July 8th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Very cool!
July 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Haven't a clue how you did this but its very clever!
July 8th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Well done
July 8th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You did a great job with this! I was impressed and still am with all the selfies you did for that challenge.
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise