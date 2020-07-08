Heading for Trouble

Two years ago I attempted to follow the 52 weeks of self portraits challenge, which got me into all sorts of tricky situations and uncomfortable positions.



I found myself searching through the folder of self portraits today, when I quickly needed to upload a photo on a new discussion forum which was work related. After considering various options, I played safe and went with a straight head shot.



But when it came to having nothing to post again today, I decided to see how difficult it might be to emulate the style of Tommy Ingberg as this is the current artist challenge.



Well as you can see, there is some way yet to go on this. But it was fun anyway!