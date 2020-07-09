Previous
Next
Staged by helenhall
Photo 1540

Staged

A hastily put together composite inspired by Tommy Ingberg's Control. Although without any of the atmosphere and drama of the Swedish photographer.
https://www.storenvy.com/products/915010-control-limited-signed-print-40cm-x-60cm


Thanks for the challenge - Katy, and the encouragement VIkki - you got me out of a hole at a time when my camera doesn't seem to be leaving its case.

I am adding the tag, although for the sake of disclosure - none of the elements of this composite has been taken within the challenge time frame. Not sure what the rules are about that.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise