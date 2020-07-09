A hastily put together composite inspired by Tommy Ingberg's Control. Although without any of the atmosphere and drama of the Swedish photographer.Thanks for the challenge - Katy, and the encouragement VIkki - you got me out of a hole at a time when my camera doesn't seem to be leaving its case.I am adding the tag, although for the sake of disclosure - none of the elements of this composite has been taken within the challenge time frame. Not sure what the rules are about that.