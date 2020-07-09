Sign up
Photo 1540
Staged
A hastily put together composite inspired by Tommy Ingberg's Control. Although without any of the atmosphere and drama of the Swedish photographer.
https://www.storenvy.com/products/915010-control-limited-signed-print-40cm-x-60cm
Thanks for the challenge - Katy, and the encouragement VIkki - you got me out of a hole at a time when my camera doesn't seem to be leaving its case.
I am adding the tag, although for the sake of disclosure - none of the elements of this composite has been taken within the challenge time frame. Not sure what the rules are about that.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Tags
ac-ingberg
