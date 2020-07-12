Previous
Wholesome by helenhall
Photo 1542

Wholesome

And I see, the scroll hints at wholesome recipes
their origin a mystery
the writer's identity not clear to me.

Am I worthy to open the scroll
and see, the history, the mystery within?

Am I ready to recieve its wisdom,
to savour and draw from it some understanding?.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautifully mysterious and nostalgic all in one. Yes, with a shot filled respect like this, I believe you are worthy to open the scroll!
July 11th, 2020  
