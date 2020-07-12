Sign up
Photo 1542
Wholesome
And I see, the scroll hints at wholesome recipes
their origin a mystery
the writer's identity not clear to me.
Am I worthy to open the scroll
and see, the history, the mystery within?
Am I ready to recieve its wisdom,
to savour and draw from it some understanding?.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
1
0
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1940
photos
138
followers
77
following
422% complete
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
11th July 2020 7:43pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautifully mysterious and nostalgic all in one. Yes, with a shot filled respect like this, I believe you are worthy to open the scroll!
July 11th, 2020
