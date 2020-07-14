Questions

I have questions for you Mother,

I thought of you today

put flowers by your graveside

sad that I couldn't stay.



But I knew that you would understand

I heard your 'Donald dear'

and then when I got another chance

I scoured your scrolls of younger years



So who was Mrs Mason?

Whose rent did you record?

And why the glass insurance?

was it difficult to afford?



In 1945 Mum, when you were 23,

Dad was just a boy,

already three times evacuee.

And though the war was over,

for him the worst was still to come,

How were those same years for you?

I have questions for you Mum.





Mum would have been 98 this 14 July had she lived longer. She grew up in Gateshead, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, - in a family of modest means, and with disabilities to contend with. At 23 she was setting off on her secretarial career and would soon be joining the civil service. Meanwhile, Dad was just 13 and living with his parents having already been living in five different homes during his times as an evacuee. His mother was shortly to be taken from him due to a heart attack at the age of 51. I am fortunate enough to be spending time with Dad and able to ask questions, listen to tales. And whilst we did the same with Mum. Oh how I still have questions. So many questions.



I'm posting this week without any editing or much time - caring is pretty full on. So this is my indulgence and as I am trying to fit in a couple of hours work at the early end of the day, Im not getting much to your projects. Please forgive.







