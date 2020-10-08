Best before?

Well the camera hasn't been out for nearly a month now, so I thought maybe I could try posting some casual phone photos to tide me over until inspiration and circumstances are right.



I rejected this garlic when cooking this evening, simply because we have so much more that is in better condition, but it goes against the grain to throw anything out.



Speaking to my Father's new live in care worker today, I was rather alarmed that she was instigating a clear out of the cupboard under the stairs where Dad keeps his spare tins and supplies. So much of it is past its use by date, she declared.



Alarm bells immediately started ringing and I begged her to merely move it into a box so that I could prove to Dad - when or if he becomes well enough to enquire - that these items had not been discarded.



I think Dad was the first person I ever knew to express a concern about waste, the environment and recycling. The slogan "reduce, reuse, recycle" fits his life style entirely. He simply hates having to purchase new things - and even worse receiving new things that he deems unnecessary.



I have inherited that gene and hate for things to go to waste. Any suggestions for the sprouting garlic?